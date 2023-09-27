Hichilema Convenes Extraordinary Troika Summit, SADC Report On Zimbabwe Elections To Be Discussed

5 minutes ago

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, who is the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation, was on Wednesday, 27 September, set to convene and chair a Virtual Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit (EO-OTS) in Lusaka, Zambia.

Zimbabwe’s disputed 23 August Harmonised Elections were on the Summit’s agenda, as well as the security situation in eastern DRC.

According to a press statement released by Zambia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Tanzanian President and Incoming Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, Samia Suluhu Hassan, Namibian President and Outgoing Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, Hage Gottfried Geingob, and the DRC President and Outgoing Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, Félix Antoine Tshisekedi, were expected to attend the Summit. Read the statement in part:

