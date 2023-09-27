Mnangagwa Briefs SADC Leaders On Zimbabwe Elections

8 minutes ago

President Emmerson Mnangagwa engaged several Heads of State from the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United National General Assembly (UNGA78).

The event ran from 18 to 22 September in New York, United States of America.

Mnangagwa briefed the leaders of Angola, Namibia, Mozambique and South Africa on the country’s Harmonised Elections held on 23 August.

