Mnangagwa Briefs SADC Leaders On Zimbabwe Elections

Mnangagwa Briefs SADC Leaders On Zimbabwe Elections8 minutes ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa engaged several Heads of State from the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United National General Assembly (UNGA78).
The event ran from 18 to 22 September in New York, United States of America.
Mnangagwa briefed the leaders of Angola, Namibia, Mozambique and South Africa on the country’s Harmonised Elections held on 23 August.
In his post-Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday, 26 September, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said Mnangagwa discussed cooperation in the energy sector with his Mozambican counterpart. He said:
Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that His Excellency the President engaged his SADC counterparts, notably H.E. President Lourenzo of Angola; H.E. President Nyusi of Mozambique; H.E. President Geingob of Namibia; and H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa.
The engagements were on the recent peaceful, free and fair harmonised elections in Zimbabwe, as well as cooperation in the energy sector with Mozambique.
Muswere said Mnangagwa also met the UK Minister for International Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell; the president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina and the president of the Afrexim Bank, Professor Benedict Oramah.
