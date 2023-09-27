Mnangagwa Creates Another New Post For Agnes Mahomva

5 minutes ago

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Dr. Agnes Mahomva as Public Health Advisor to the President and Cabinet, which is a newly created post.

In 2019, Mnangagwa appointed Mahomva as the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health and Child Care and later created a new post for her, Chief Coordinator of COVID-19 Response in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC).

In a statement, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya said:

