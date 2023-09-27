ZIMSTAT Director General Taguma Mahonde Arrested

It is alleged that Mahonde bought his service car, a Toyota Land Cruiser, which was originally priced at US$28 000, for only US$300 for the services rendered in three years.

He was also given a Land Rover Discovery which was bought in 2021. As a result, he ended up owning two vehicles in five years which is against principles of good governance.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

Mahonde allegedly requested and received school fees allowances in US dollars for the 2023 first term despite that all employees at ZIMSTAT were being paid salaries in Zimbabwe dollars.

He was allegedly working in cahoots with the company’s Finance Director Romania Nyahwa to defraud the company of thousands of dollars.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment