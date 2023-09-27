ZIMSTAT Director General Taguma Mahonde Arrested

ZIMSTAT Director General Taguma Mahonde Arrested5 minutes ago
Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) Director General, Taguma Mahonde has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for alleged corruption and corporate malpractices.
ZACC spokesperson Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane confirmed the development in a telephone interview with Nehanda Radio. She said:
Director General of Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency, Taguma Mahonde has been arrested by ZACC for fraud. Investigations are still ongoing.Feedback
It is alleged that Mahonde bought his service car, a Toyota Land Cruiser, which was originally priced at US$28 000, for only US$300 for the services rendered in three years.
He was also given a Land Rover Discovery which was bought in 2021. As a result, he ended up owning two vehicles in five years which is against principles of good governance.
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
Mahonde allegedly requested and received school fees allowances in US dollars for the 2023 first term despite that all employees at ZIMSTAT were being paid salaries in Zimbabwe dollars.
He was allegedly working in cahoots with the company’s Finance Director Romania Nyahwa to defraud the company of thousands of dollars.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals