Charamba Warns Mkwananzi And Siziba Against Vilifying Father Fidelis Mukonori

Anyone with some modicum of political understanding knows that good politics is founded on basic respect for the Church and its counselling and prophetic role in the affairs of our Nation.

To have little boys like the fugitive Mkwananzi and Ostallos casting aspersions on a cleric with the standing of Father Fidelis Mukonori, smacks of despicable pretentiousness and downright ignorance of our history and contemporary affairs.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

Just a cursory reading of our Liberation Struggle would have cautioned these two impressionable and excitable youngsters against such gratuitous insults.

Father Mukonori’s role in our Liberation Struggle and in key peace initiatives before and after our Independence is a matter of public record.

These included missions to Liberation Movements at the height of our Struggle, well before these two youngsters were born.

It is that historical and historic role that earned him his brokering role during the 2017 Operation.

While these two youngsters, incited by their equally youngster leader may be forgiven for not living or reading history, they cannot be excused for miscomprehending times and events they lived through. Or for cheaply abusing them for political expediency.

However angry Father Mukonori’s advice may make them, Chamisa knows that, as before, he stands to rue his excitable response to poll defeat and, again as before, will spend the coming five long years desperately knocking on many doors for accommodation by the winner, Dr ED Mnangagwa! We happen to know a little more about him than ever does these two youngsters!