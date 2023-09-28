Doctors Successfully Remove Spear Stuck In An Artisanal Miner's Skull

The patient had a penetrating skull injury coming from the front and going out to the side. It passed through the bone, and the brain and went to the other side.

The patient sustained a serious injury but fortunately, when he came to the hospital he was fully conscious.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

We managed to operate on the patient. The spear also encroached onto one of the bigger veins, one of the sinuses but we managed to control the bleeding.

Severe force was used to penetrate bone in two places and he is very fortunate to be alive.

He is fortunate in that the weapon missed all the major blood vessels in the brain.