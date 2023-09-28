Govt Orders Manufacturers To Stop Supplying Products To Tuckshops

That is distorting that value chain. If we do not address that, we are killing the wholesalers and bringing chaos to the market.

National Foods understands this, and together we will correct this and ensure we address the distortions that are happening right now.

Manufacturers are reportedly selling products to informal traders such as tuckshops and those that sell from vehicles, who pay in US dollars.

One of the country’s biggest retail chains, OK Zimbabwe, recently claimed that large-scale retailers in Zimbabwe are struggling to remain viable due to competition from tuckshops.

Manufacturers and suppliers now sell their goods directly to informal traders who pay in USD upfront.

