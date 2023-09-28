Hichilema Presides Over Virtual SADC Organ Summit

Hichilema Presides Over Virtual SADC Organ Summit6 minutes ago
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday, 27 September, presided over a virtual conference for the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.
Hichilema, who is the current Chairperson of the SADC Organ Troika, said the conference discussed the security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Posting on social media site X, Hichilema said the conference also received updates on previous and upcoming elections in our region. He said:
Presided over a virtual conference for the #SADC Organ on Politics, Defence & Security. Discussed security challenges in Eastern DRC & ongoing establishment of SADC Mission in DRC (SAMIDRC). It was good to get updates on previous & upcoming elections in our region.
Presidential spokesperson George Charamba said the virtual conference hosted by Hichilema was “a procedural meeting” and not something the country’s detractors should be excited about. He wrote on X:
To assist those falling prey to disinformation by confused fugitives: This is a procedural meeting that Zambia as Chair calls for from time to time.
The Troika comprises Zambia (chair), Namibia (outgoing) and Tanzania (incoming). The Organ Troika reviews the security situation in SADC and also discusses SEOM reports relating to recent elections.
Once there is agreement on SEOM reports, the Troika leaders then sign the SEOM reports for submission and consideration by States covered by SEOM reports under consideration.
The recipient states then give their official responses which will be tabled before the full SADC Summit in Harare next year.
