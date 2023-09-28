Hichilema Presides Over Virtual SADC Organ Summit

6 minutes ago

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday, 27 September, presided over a virtual conference for the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.

Hichilema, who is the current Chairperson of the SADC Organ Troika, said the conference discussed the security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Posting on social media site X, Hichilema said the conference also received updates on previous and upcoming elections in our region. He said:

