Prophet T Freddy's House Demolished By Harare City Council

5 minutes ago

The Harare City Council has demolished a house belonging to Prophet Tapiwa Freddy and five others this Thursday, 28 September.

Freddy is a pastor/prophet, founder and leader of Goodness and Mercy Ministries, a prosperity church based in Harare.

Harare deputy mayor Cllr Kudzai Kadzombe said the demolition was in response to a petition by residents who said the houses were allocated by the council without doing due diligence on a road in 2017.

