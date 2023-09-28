Two Female Learners Raped After Beer Binge At School Grounds

Two Female Learners Raped After Beer Binge At School Grounds5 minutes ago
Two female learners at Lord Malvern High School in Harare were raped by their schoolmates on Monday after a beer-drinking spree at the school grounds.
According to an H-Metro report, the 14-year-old Form 1 and 15-year-old Form 2 girls were lured to the school’s football ground where they drank alcohol and smoked cigarettes.
When the girls were inebriated, two Form 2 boys raped them.
The girls disclosed the sexual abuse to their friends, who informed school authorities, and the matter was reported at Waterfalls Police Station.
ZRP spokesperson in Harare Province, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed and implored parents, guardians, church leaders and teachers to safeguard children. He said:
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
Police have noted with concern an increase in rape cases involving juveniles.
It is sad to note that some of the perpetrators include clergymen, relatives and neighbours.
We are urging church leaders, teachers, parents and guardians to jealously guard children in their custody.
In an unrelated incident, a Faith in God Ministries Church overseer allegedly raped his 10-year-old niece after exposing her to pornography.
More: Pindula News