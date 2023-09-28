Two Female Learners Raped After Beer Binge At School Grounds

5 minutes ago

Two female learners at Lord Malvern High School in Harare were raped by their schoolmates on Monday after a beer-drinking spree at the school grounds.

According to an H-Metro report, the 14-year-old Form 1 and 15-year-old Form 2 girls were lured to the school’s football ground where they drank alcohol and smoked cigarettes.

When the girls were inebriated, two Form 2 boys raped them.

Feedback