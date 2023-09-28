ZRP Explains Why Delish Nguwaya Has Not Been Arrested

In a statement in response to the media and public’s inquiries on why Nguwaya has not been arrested over corruption allegations, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Nguwaya was cleared by the Supreme Court, and therefore, he has no case to answer. Reads the statement:

ZIMBABWE REPUBLIC POLICE CLARITY ON THE ARREST OF DILESH NGUWAYA (DRAX CONSUL SAGL)

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has taken note of the media and public’s inquiries on the arrest of Dilesh Nguwaya of Drax Consult Sagl and wishes to set the record straight on the matter.

The Police conducted thorough investigations and duly submitted the docket to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe for consideration.

Whilst the docket was still at the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe made a pronouncement (Judgment number SC 66/23 and Civil Appeal number 173/22) and found that the contract between NATPHARM and Drax Consult Sagl was valid.

This judgment was subsequently placed before the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police therefore takes note that the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe has since declined to prosecute Dilesh Nguwaya on the basis of the following facts:-

1. The Supreme Court of Zimbabwe Judgment on the validity of the contract between NATPHARM and Drax Consult Sagl.

2. The lack of evidence of any criminal inclination on the conduct by Drax Consult Sagl, Dilesh Nguwaya and NATPHARM in relation to the contract in question.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe declined to prosecute Dilesh Nguwaya on the charges of contravening Section 136 (Fraud) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23.

The Police has also taken note of the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe and National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe decision on the fact that the money that was paid to Drax Consult Sagl by Treasury has been cleared and deemed clean money which should be paid to Drax Consult Sagl for the medicines which were delivered and consumed by various medical facilities in the country.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that currently there are no criminal investigations on Dilesh Nguwaya or any pending docket held by the Police.