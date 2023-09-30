42 Trapped In Bayhorse Mine Collapse In Chakari, Chegutu

Location: Chakari Chegutu

Affiliate: ZMF Chegutu Miners Association Mine

Owner: Sigauke T

SUBJECT: MINE COLLAPSE AT BAYHOSE IN CHEGUTU (CHAKARI)

There has been a collapse of a mine shaft at one of our ZMF members’ mine.

It is believed that about 42 people are still trapped underground and 5 have been rescued so far. We have since tasked our ZMF Secretary General and Chegutu Miners Association Chairman to go and establish the true facts on the ground and we shall keep you appraised of the rescue operations by the relevant teams.

Let us be patient and wait for all official communication to come from ZRP, Ministry of Mines and other Government arms.

There have been reports that up to 30 people may have lost their lives in the collapse. The community in Chakari has criticised mine guards for obstructing rescue efforts by artisanal miners, stating that more lives could have been saved. Community members told journalist Owen Matava that rescue efforts were still to be conducted as of 8 p.m. on Friday.

According to Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Polite Kambamura, a government team assessed the situation and confirmed that a mine collapse occurred at around 10 a.m. The team also established that 34 miners were trapped underground, with 13 managing to escape. Unfortunately, there are concerns that the remaining 21 individuals may have lost their lives.

According to iHarare, six bodies had been recovered as of Friday evening, and rescue operations were ongoing to save the remaining 15 trapped miners.

