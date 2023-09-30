Dynamos Defeat FC Platinum To Advance To The Semifinals Of The Chibuku Super Cup

Dynamos Defeat FC Platinum To Advance To The Semifinals Of The Chibuku Super Cup8 minutes ago
Dynamos Football Club has advanced to the semifinals of the Chibuku Super Cup after defeating FC Platinum in the Quarterfinals. The match ended in a 1-1 draw at regulation time, leading to a penalty shootout.
FC Platinum missed two penalties, while Dynamos FC successfully converted all five of theirs.
FC Platinum initially took the lead with a goal by Selemani in the 66th minute, but Dynamos equalized through Keith Madera ten minutes later.
Denver Mundikumbuke Mukamba, a fan favourite, was only introduced during injury time.
In another match, Chicken Inn lost 1-2 to Black Rhinos.
Sunday’s fixtures include Herentals vs. Ngezi Platinum at the National Sports Stadium and Highlanders vs. CAPS United at the Barbourfields Stadium.