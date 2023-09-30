Dynamos Defeat FC Platinum To Advance To The Semifinals Of The Chibuku Super Cup

8 minutes ago

Dynamos Football Club has advanced to the semifinals of the Chibuku Super Cup after defeating FC Platinum in the Quarterfinals. The match ended in a 1-1 draw at regulation time, leading to a penalty shootout.

FC Platinum missed two penalties, while Dynamos FC successfully converted all five of theirs.

FC Platinum initially took the lead with a goal by Selemani in the 66th minute, but Dynamos equalized through Keith Madera ten minutes later.

