Chamisa Tells Parliament Speaker Mudenda To Reverse The Recalling Of 15 CCC MPs

6 days ago

Nelson Chamisa, leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has sent a letter to Parliament Speaker Jacob Mudenda, requesting the reversal of the recalling of 15 Members of Parliament (MPs) who were removed at the direction of Sengezo Tshabangu.

The CCC announced that Amos Chibaya, MP for Mkoba constituency in Gweru, and his team submitted the letter to the Speaker based on resolutions made by the CCC’s highest decision-making body, the Citizens’ National Assembly (CNA). The letter emphasises that the recent recalls, carried out by “a non-member” of the party, should be reversed and the affected members reinstated.

