CCC Proposes Transitional Authority In Response To SADC's Final Report On Zimbabwean Elections

Stakeholders expressed concerns about the independence of the judiciary due to alleged financial incentives from the government. The SEOM also noted allegations of voter intimidation, compromised postal voting, and biased coverage by state-owned media. Read part of the report:

7.14 Alleged lack of transparency in the procurement and printing of the ballot papers

Section 239(g) of the Constitution gives ZEC the mandate to design the ballot paper. The Mission noted that Section 239 (a)(iv) of the Constitution also requires that elections be conducted transparently in accordance with the law. In the spirit of transparency, stakeholders were of the view that they should have been provided with information on the procurement of the printing of ballot papers earlier than the time the ZEC released this information. The stakeholders added that they were not provided with information regarding the company that was contracted to print the ballot papers early into the process. They also were concerned about their lack of awareness of the ballot paper design that would be used during the elections.

7.15 Polling stations

7.15.1 The Stakeholders raised concerns about the delay in informing the public about the number and places of polling stations, fearing possible confusion and low voter turnout during polling day. Section 51 (3) of the Electoral Act requires that:

Commission shall cause a notice of— (a) the places at which polling stations are to be established; and (b) the hours during which the polling stations will be open; to be published at least three weeks before polling day and again on polling day, in a newspaper circulating in the constituency concerned and in such other manner as it thinks fit.

7.15.2 The SEOM noted that the ZEC complied with the above legal requirements.