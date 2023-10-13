Condolence Messages For Musician Garry Mapanzure

The accident also involved Langton Madima, a student from Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) and the President of the GZU Students Representative Council, who unfortunately died at the scene. Distressing images from the accident site revealed the mangled wreckage of a maroon Toyota Vitz vehicle, beyond repair, while the other vehicle involved, a grey car, was positioned further down the road.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

Garry Mapanzure gained popularity with his 2017 single “Wapunza” featuring his brother Victor Mapanzure. He further released the single “Moyo Muti” in February 2018. Garry was selected for Mr Eazi’s #EMPAWA100 program after his song “Truth or Dare” gained attention. Through this program, he released the track “Slow.” In July 2019, Garry released the single “Your Man.” He later signed a deal with Runabeat Music in January 2020, which serves as an agency for reggae, dancehall, and afrobeats musicians.

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party wrote on X:

We extend our deepest condolences to the Mapanzure family on the tragic loss of Garry Mapanzure, a talented musician who was only 25 years old. Mapanzure passed away due to severe injuries sustained in an accident in Masvingo. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono also sent condolences to Garry Mapanzure’s family and highlighted the lack of an ICU ambulance in Masvingo, which prevented timely medical assistance. He emphasized that accidents are claiming lives due to the collapsed healthcare system in Zimbabwe. He added:

We need a public healthcare system that works in order to save lives otherwise everyone of us can befall the same tragedy. Until this issue is resolved, many more will die unnecessarily. Rest in Peace Garry.

Mt Pleasant MP, Fadzayi Mahere, wrote:

SINCERE CONDOLENCES to the family and loved ones of Garry Mapanzure on his tragic passing. We mourn the loss of a talented artist who brought so much light to the world through his music. May he rest in peace. #Pindirai

Former Mayor of Harare, Jacob Mafume, said:

We are with the Mapanzure family and the Nation at large on the untimely loss of Garry Mapanzure . Songs carry our memories and mark our moods over time. Musicians become part of our intimate family through their songs. The loss is felt .MHRIP. In his condolence message, Tinashe Mutarisi, CEO of NASH Paints, recognized Garry’s talent and potential, which were tragically ended by a car accident. Tinashe mentioned their collaboration on a project with Ghost Magician and Saint Floew, expressing sadness over the loss and accepting it as God’s will despite the pain it brings. He added: His absence will be deeply felt in the music industry and beyond. To Victor Mapanzure and Garry’s family, friends, and loved ones, our deepest condolences go out to you during this incredibly difficult time. May you find solace in the beautiful legacy Garry leaves behind and the music that continues to resonate with us. In honor of Garry’s memory, let us celebrate his extraordinary talent and the gift of music that brought us all together. Fellow musician, Mudiwa Hood, said: I lost my sis a day ago…. Julie Kadungure Now i hear this young talented star Pindirai Mwari…. May their souls rest in peace Ccomedienne Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho known as Madam Boss said: Rest In Peace Garry Mapanzure music Ashaika nhasi mushure mekuita accident yesterday Munyaradzi Munodawafa of the Zodzo fame, said: M shua i was one of th 1st if not the 1st musician kupinda naye mu studio 2012/13 ari pa Kyle colej kuMasvingo.. ndikamuudza kuti mfana une chipo chiri srs… Little dd i know kuti achashaya mukana wekurarama kusvika anyatso ratidza nyika chipo chake… Wandirwadza mfana wangu… RIP Garry mapanzure Tawona Shadaya had a word for everyone. He said The pressure y’all have to post about celebrities’ deaths, if only you did the same on their projects. On their pages, they will post their projects, be it albums, shows, tours, intervs, movies etc, they get few to no comments. But the day, he/she dies, you all flock to their pages with your sympathies, as if they will see them. The only things you’re enthusiastic to share besides their deaths, are their scandals. Give them their flowers whilst they’re alive, a CONGRATULATIONS means more than REST IN PEACE. Learn OR perish!!!

Tags

Leave a Comment