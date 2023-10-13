Police In Masvingo Investigating Murder Of A Businessman

5 days ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is currently investigating a murder case involving a local businessman named Chomwenye Zhou. According to the police, Zhou was attacked by four individuals at Village 3 Gadzika, Mazetese on October 10, 2023.

The suspects, identified as Ishewatida Dube, Ishewatipa Dube, Shakemore Dube, and an unidentified person, took turns stabbing Zhou with sharp objects. The incident occurred after Zhou had allegedly assaulted Ishewatida Dube who had assaulted Zhou’s employee following a dispute. Read the police report: