Police In Masvingo Investigating Murder Of A Businessman

5 days ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is currently investigating a murder case involving a local businessman named Chomwenye Zhou. According to the police, Zhou was attacked by four individuals at Village 3 Gadzika, Mazetese on October 10, 2023.
The suspects, identified as Ishewatida Dube, Ishewatipa Dube, Shakemore Dube, and an unidentified person, took turns stabbing Zhou with sharp objects. The incident occurred after Zhou had allegedly assaulted Ishewatida Dube who had assaulted Zhou’s employee following a dispute. Read the police report:
Police in Mwenezi are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 10/10/23 at Village 3 Gadzika, Mazetese. Three brothers, Ishewatida Dube, Ishewatipa Dube and Shakemore Dube as well as a yet to be identified suspect, took turns to attack a local business person, Chomwenye Nzou (49) with unknown sharp objects after the victim had assaulted Ishewatida Dube. Ishewatida Dube had assaulted the victim’s employee after a misunderstanding.Feedback
Some people argue that Zhou had a notorious reputation and was involved in criminal activities such as stock theft in the Mwenezi, Mberengwa, and Beitbridge areas. They claim that he escaped punishment due to connections with law enforcement officials. As a result, there are those who are celebrating his death, although it is generally not appropriate to celebrate someone’s passing.
Investigations are ongoing to gather more information about the case.
