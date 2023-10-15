Man (28) Accused Of Insulting Mnangagwa Released On Bail

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR)’s Chris Ndlovu and Takunda Musara of Gonese Ndlovu Legal Practitioners secured Muchaya’s release.

A statement released by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights 0n 11 October 2023 reads:

In Mutare, we have ended the month-long detention of Elroy Anesu Muchaya, a 28-year-old man, who had been languishing in prison after he was arrested & charged for allegedly blaming President Mnangagwa for causing misery in his life.

Muchaya of Sakubva suburb in Mutare was arrested by [the Police] on 6 September and charged with undermining the authority of or insulting the President as defined in section 33(2)(b) of the Criminal Code.

According to prosecutors, Muchaya visited the ZRP Mutare Traffic Charge Office, which was manned by Ignatius Maziveyi, a ZRP officer, who was on duty, in the early hours of 6 September, where the 28-year-old man allegedly stepped on the counter & removed President Mnangagwa’s portrait & uttered the words “Munhu uyu arikukonzeresa kuti nditambure”, which was translated to mean “This person is the one who is causing my suffering” while holding the portrait close to himself.

Prosecutors said Muchaya’s alleged utterances were unlawful, abusive, indecent & obscene & he had no right to act in the manner he allegedly did.

Muchaya was released from prison on 5 October on free bail granted by Mutare Magistrate Prisca Manhibi, after his lawyers Chris Ndlovu of [the ZLHR] & Takunda Musara of Gonese Ndlovu Legal Practitioners, challenged his continued detention in jail & applied for his release.

Muchaya returns to court on 19 October.