Ngezi Platinum Stars Extends Lead At PSL Summit

3 days ago

Ngezi Platinum Stars has opened an eight-point gap at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) table.

Madamburo defeated Chicken Inn 1-0 on Saturday through a 36th-minute strike by Malvern Gaki.

Second-placed FC Platinum failed to keep up with Ngezi Platinum Stars’ relentless pursuit for a maiden Premiership title after losing 2-1 to ZPC Kariba.

