Ngezi Platinum Stars Extends Lead At PSL Summit

Ngezi Platinum Stars Extends Lead At PSL Summit3 days ago
Ngezi Platinum Stars has opened an eight-point gap at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) table.
Madamburo defeated Chicken Inn 1-0 on Saturday through a 36th-minute strike by Malvern Gaki.
Second-placed FC Platinum failed to keep up with Ngezi Platinum Stars’ relentless pursuit for a maiden Premiership title after losing 2-1 to ZPC Kariba.
Ngezi Platinum Starshas now accumulated 54 points, while FC Platinum has 46 points after 27 rounds of fixtures.
In other matches played on Saturday, Yadah lost 4-0 to Herentals, while Simba Bhora overcame Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0.
The game between Black Rhinos and Green Fuel ended scoreless.
Results from PSL matches played on Saturday:
- Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Chicken Inn
- ZPC Kariba 2-1 FC Platinum
- Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Simba Bhora
- Black Rhinos 0-0 Greenfuel
Here are the fixtures lined up for this Sunday, 15 October 2023:
- Triangle United vs Hwange (Gibbo Stadium)
- Highlanders vs Cranborne Bullets (Barbourfields Stadium)
- CAPSUnited vs Sheasham (National Sports Stadium)
The match between Manica Diamonds and Dynamos which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, 14 October at Gibbo Stadium was postponed by the Premier Soccer League following a request by DeMbare.
Dynamos argued they had sent their players home after the PSL had earlier last week announced that the matchday 27 fixtures had been suspended.
ZIFA had announced a friendly international between Zimbabwe and Botswana but it later turned out that there was no agreement between the two associations.
The PSL, in its quest to avoid fixture congestion in November, reinstated the games after consultations with the ZIFA Normalisation Committee.
