O-Level Exams Delayed As ZIMSEC Tries New Ways To Avoid Paper Leaks

It is our hope ZIMSEC puts its house in order and avoid a repeat of delays.

Delays in distributing exam materials were also reported in Mashonaland West province and other regions. Concerns were raised by parents and teachers about the impact of these delays on the quality of students’ results and the credibility of ZIMSEC’s exam administration.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) criticised ZIMSEC for corrupt practices in centralising the procurement of exam materials, leading to a one-month delay in practical exams. The union posted on X formerly Twitter:

In a desperate bid to cash in on procurement of examination materials,@zimsecOFFICIAL centralised procurement of all materials for science practicals. Same way procurement of sanitary pads was centralised. Now they can’t supply the materials and exams have to be postponed.

The ‘O’ Level Combined Science Practical Examination has been postponed by over a month due to logistical issues. A circular from ZIMSEC states that the exam, originally scheduled for October 19, 2023, will now take place on November 29, 2023. Examination center heads are instructed to inform the candidates to ensure that no one misses the exam.

ZIMSEC has a history of controversy during this time of year, including exam delays and leaks. Teachers’ unions attribute these issues to structural and ethical problems within ZIMSEC. ARTUZ highlights a flawed education system and low pay as contributing factors. ZIMSEC’s responsibility is to administer and oversee national examinations in Zimbabwe.

Tags

Leave a Comment