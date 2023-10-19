Israel Permits Limited Humanitarian Aid Delivery To Gaza Via Rafah Crossing

4 minutes ago

Israel has announced that it will allow limited humanitarian aid, including water, food, and other supplies, to be delivered to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing. This decision comes amidst outrage over the blast at Gaza City’s al-Ahli Hospital and US President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel to prevent further conflicts.

Biden stated that if Hamas seizes the aid, it will result in the end of its delivery, The Guardian reported. The aid, which includes over 200 trucks carrying around 3,000 tons of supplies, will be supervised by the UN and will begin moving on Friday, pending the repair of the road damaged by Israeli airstrikes.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry mentioned that as long as the crossing is operational and repaired, foreigners and dual nationals seeking to leave will be allowed through. He said:

