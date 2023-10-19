Israel Permits Limited Humanitarian Aid Delivery To Gaza Via Rafah Crossing

Israel Permits Limited Humanitarian Aid Delivery To Gaza Via Rafah Crossing4 minutes ago
Israel has announced that it will allow limited humanitarian aid, including water, food, and other supplies, to be delivered to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing. This decision comes amidst outrage over the blast at Gaza City’s al-Ahli Hospital and US President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel to prevent further conflicts.
Biden stated that if Hamas seizes the aid, it will result in the end of its delivery, The Guardian reported. The aid, which includes over 200 trucks carrying around 3,000 tons of supplies, will be supervised by the UN and will begin moving on Friday, pending the repair of the road damaged by Israeli airstrikes.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry mentioned that as long as the crossing is operational and repaired, foreigners and dual nationals seeking to leave will be allowed through. He said:
As long as the crossing is operating normally and the (crossing) facility has been repaired.
The request for aid delivery was made by Biden and approved by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. However, the statement did not mention the provision of fuel, which is crucial for hospital generators. The aid will be limited to civilians in the southern part of the Gaza Strip and will not go to Hamas militants.
Rafah, located in Egypt’s Sinai region, is the only exit point for residents of Gaza who want to escape. Foreign passport holders are expected to be allowed to leave if the crossing reopens. However, Egypt is concerned about security near the border due to past conflicts and an insurgency in the Sinai.
Israel has targeted buildings in Rafah despite urging people to flee to the south. Egypt has played a mediator role in the past but has imposed restrictions on the movement of people and goods. Despite Israel’s heavy bombardment, Egypt has not indicated any change in its approach.