Mighty Warriors Coach Shadreck Mlauzi Granted Bail

Mighty Warriors Coach Shadreck Mlauzi Granted Bail5 minutes ago
Mighty Warriors coach Shadreck Mlauzi was granted bail of US$300 in a case where he is accused of indecently assaulting a female staff. He appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda who set the trial to begin on October 27.
Mlauzi challenged the court’s jurisdiction, but the application was dismissed, according to NewsDay. The alleged assaults took place in both Zimbabwe and South Africa while the team was in camp. The complaint’s identity is being protected.
- COSAFA Women’s Cup: Alleged Sexual Abuse Rock Mighty Warriors Camp
- Mighty Warriors Coach In Custody Over Allegations Of Indecent Assault
The female staff member claims that Mlauzi asked her to come to his room for a massage and later grabbed her buttocks. She reported the incidents to the Cosafa safeguarding officer. Mlauzi appeared in court on Tuesday and has been remanded in custody until his bail hearing. The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is conducting an investigation into the allegations, and the staff member has expressed concerns about how ZIFA has handled the situation, as Mlauzi stayed in the same hotel as her during their time in South Africa.
Reports in Zimbabwe last week had named Mlauzi as the coach under investigation and he was not on the touchline for Zimbabwe’s semi-final defeat by Zambia, which he watched from the stands. He returned to the dugout for the third-place playoff defeat by Mozambique on Sunday.
