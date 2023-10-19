ZINARA Reviews Vehicle Licensing And Toll Fees

ZINARA Reviews Vehicle Licensing And Toll Fees4 minutes ago
Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has announced a review of vehicle licensing and toll fees starting from 20 October 2023. According to a statement seen by Pindula News, ZINARA said the adjustment follows the regulations outlined in Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021. The statement clarifies that motorcycles are exempt from both USD and ZWL$ tariffs for toll fees. It also noted that:
Light Motor-Vehicle:
- US$2.00
- ZWL$11,400
Minibuses:
- US$3.00
- ZWL$17,100
Buses:
- US$4.00
- ZWL$22,800
Heavy Vehicles:
- US$5.00
- ZWL$28,500
Haulage Trucks:
- US$10.00
- ZWL$57,000
Residential Per Term:
- US$40.00
- ZWL$228,000
Licensing Fees:
ZINARA also stated that the review of vehicle licensing fees was made in terms of Statutory Instrument 156 of 2022. The new fees which will apply with effect from the 20 October 2023 are as follows:
Vehicles weighing Up to 1500kg:
- US$20
- 4 months =ZWL$114,000
- 6 months = ZWL$171,000
- 8 months = 228,000
- 10 months = 285,000
- 12 months = 342,000
Vehicles weighing 1500kg-2 250kg:
- US$25
- 4 months = 142,500
- 6 months = 213,750
- 8 months = 285,000
- 10 months = 356,250
- 12 months = 427,500
Vehicles weighing 2251kg-3000kg:
- US$30
- 4 months = 171,000
- 6 months = 256,500
- 8 months = 342,000
- 10 months = 427,500
- 12 months = 513,000
Vehicles weighing 3001kg-3 750kg
- US$60
- 4 months = ZWL$342,000
- 6 months = ZWL$513,000
- 8 months = ZWL$684,000
- 10 months = ZWL$855,000
- 12 months = ZWL$1,026,000
Vehicles weighing 3751kg-4250kg
- US$75
- 4 months = ZWL$427,500
- 6 months = ZWL$641,250
- 8 months = ZWL$855,000
- 10 months = ZWL$1,068,750
- 12 months = ZWL$1,282,500
Vehicles weighing 4251kg -5000kg
- US$90
- 4 months = ZWL$513,000
- 6 months = ZWL$769,500
- 8 months = ZWL$1,026,000
- 10 months = ZWL$1,282,500
- 12 months = ZWL$1,539,000
Vehicles weighing 5001kg-5750kg:
- US$100
- 4 months = ZWL$570,000
- 6 months = ZWL$855,000
- 8 months = ZWL$1,140,000
- 10 months = ZWL$1,425,000
- 12 months = ZWL$1,710,000
Vehicles weighing 5751kg-6250kg
- US$105
- 4 months = ZWL$598,500
- 6 months = ZWL$897,750
- 8 months = ZWL$1,197,000
- 10 months = ZWL$1,496,250
- 12 months = ZWL$1,795,500
Vehicles weighing 6251kg-7000kg
- US$120
- 4 months = ZWL$684,000
- 6 months = ZWL$1,026,000
- 8 months = ZWL$1,368,000
- 10 months = ZWL$1,710,000
- 12 months = ZWL$2,052,000
Vehicles weighing 7001kg-7750kg
- US$130
- 4 months = ZWL$741,000
- 6 months = ZWL1,111,500
- 8 months = ZWL$1,482,000
- 10 months = ZWL$1,852,500
- 12 months = ZWL$2,223,000
Vehicles weighing 7751kg-9250kg
- US$140
- 4 months = ZWL$798,000
- 6 months =ZWL$1,197,000
- 8 months = ZWL$1,596,000
- 10 months = ZWL$1,995,000
- 12 months = ZWL$2,394,000
Vehicles weighing 9251kg-10000kg
- US$150
- 4 months = ZWL$855,000
- 6 months = ZWL$1,282,500
- 8 months = ZWL$1,710,000
- 10 months = ZWL$2,137,500
- 12 months = ZWL$2,565,000
Vehicles weighing 10001kg-10750kg
- US$200
- 4 months = ZWL$1,140,000
- 6 months = ZWL$1,710,000
- 8 months = ZWL$2,280,000
- 10 months = ZWL$2,850,000
- 12 months = ZWL$3,420,000
Vehicles weighing 10751kg and above
- US$300
- 4 months = ZWL$1,710,000
- 6 months = ZWL$2,565,000
- 8 months = ZWL$3,420,000
- 10 months = ZWL$4,275,000
- 12 months = ZWL$5,130,000