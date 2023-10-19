Pindula|Search Pindula
ZINARA Reviews Vehicle Licensing And Toll Fees

4 minutes ago
Thu, 19 Oct 2023 18:34:09 GMT
ZINARA Reviews Vehicle Licensing And Toll Fees
Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has announced a review of vehicle licensing and toll fees starting from 20 October 2023. According to a statement seen by Pindula News, ZINARA said the adjustment follows the regulations outlined in Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021. The statement clarifies that motorcycles are exempt from both USD and ZWL$ tariffs for toll fees. It also noted that:

Light Motor-Vehicle:

  • US$2.00
  • ZWL$11,400

Minibuses:

  • US$3.00
  • ZWL$17,100

Buses:

  • US$4.00
  • ZWL$22,800

Heavy Vehicles:

  • US$5.00
  • ZWL$28,500

Haulage Trucks:

  • US$10.00
  • ZWL$57,000

Residential Per Term:

  • US$40.00
  • ZWL$228,000

Licensing Fees:

ZINARA also stated that the review of vehicle licensing fees was made in terms of Statutory Instrument 156 of 2022. The new fees which will apply with effect from the 20 October 2023 are as follows:

Vehicles weighing Up to 1500kg:

  • US$20
  • 4 months =ZWL$114,000
  • 6 months = ZWL$171,000
  • 8 months = 228,000
  • 10 months = 285,000
  • 12 months = 342,000

Vehicles weighing 1500kg-2 250kg:

  • US$25
  • 4 months = 142,500
  • 6 months = 213,750
  • 8 months = 285,000
  • 10 months = 356,250
  • 12 months = 427,500

Vehicles weighing 2251kg-3000kg:

  • US$30
  • 4 months = 171,000
  • 6 months = 256,500
  • 8 months = 342,000
  • 10 months = 427,500
  • 12 months = 513,000

Vehicles weighing 3001kg-3 750kg

  • US$60
  • 4 months = ZWL$342,000
  • 6 months = ZWL$513,000
  • 8 months = ZWL$684,000
  • 10 months = ZWL$855,000
  • 12 months = ZWL$1,026,000

Vehicles weighing 3751kg-4250kg

  • US$75
  • 4 months = ZWL$427,500
  • 6 months = ZWL$641,250
  • 8 months = ZWL$855,000
  • 10 months = ZWL$1,068,750
  • 12 months = ZWL$1,282,500

Vehicles weighing 4251kg -5000kg

  • US$90
  • 4 months = ZWL$513,000
  • 6 months = ZWL$769,500
  • 8 months = ZWL$1,026,000
  • 10 months = ZWL$1,282,500
  • 12 months = ZWL$1,539,000

Vehicles weighing 5001kg-5750kg:

  • US$100
  • 4 months = ZWL$570,000
  • 6 months = ZWL$855,000
  • 8 months = ZWL$1,140,000
  • 10 months = ZWL$1,425,000
  • 12 months = ZWL$1,710,000

Vehicles weighing 5751kg-6250kg

  • US$105
  • 4 months = ZWL$598,500
  • 6 months = ZWL$897,750
  • 8 months = ZWL$1,197,000
  • 10 months = ZWL$1,496,250
  • 12 months = ZWL$1,795,500

Vehicles weighing 6251kg-7000kg

  • US$120
  • 4 months = ZWL$684,000
  • 6 months = ZWL$1,026,000
  • 8 months = ZWL$1,368,000
  • 10 months = ZWL$1,710,000
  • 12 months = ZWL$2,052,000

Vehicles weighing 7001kg-7750kg

  • US$130
  • 4 months = ZWL$741,000
  • 6 months = ZWL1,111,500
  • 8 months = ZWL$1,482,000
  • 10 months = ZWL$1,852,500
  • 12 months = ZWL$2,223,000

Vehicles weighing 7751kg-9250kg

  • US$140
  • 4 months = ZWL$798,000
  • 6 months =ZWL$1,197,000
  • 8 months = ZWL$1,596,000
  • 10 months = ZWL$1,995,000
  • 12 months = ZWL$2,394,000

Vehicles weighing 9251kg-10000kg

  • US$150
  • 4 months = ZWL$855,000
  • 6 months = ZWL$1,282,500
  • 8 months = ZWL$1,710,000
  • 10 months = ZWL$2,137,500
  • 12 months = ZWL$2,565,000

Vehicles weighing 10001kg-10750kg

  • US$200
  • 4 months = ZWL$1,140,000
  • 6 months = ZWL$1,710,000
  • 8 months = ZWL$2,280,000
  • 10 months = ZWL$2,850,000
  • 12 months = ZWL$3,420,000

Vehicles weighing 10751kg and above

  • US$300
  • 4 months = ZWL$1,710,000
  • 6 months = ZWL$2,565,000
  • 8 months = ZWL$3,420,000
  • 10 months = ZWL$4,275,000
  • 12 months = ZWL$5,130,000

