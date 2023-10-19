ZINARA Reviews Vehicle Licensing And Toll Fees

4 minutes ago

Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has announced a review of vehicle licensing and toll fees starting from 20 October 2023. According to a statement seen by Pindula News, ZINARA said the adjustment follows the regulations outlined in Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021. The statement clarifies that motorcycles are exempt from both USD and ZWL$ tariffs for toll fees. It also noted that:

Light Motor-Vehicle: US$2.00

ZWL$11,400 Minibuses: US$3.00

ZWL$17,100 Buses: US$4.00

ZWL$22,800 Heavy Vehicles: US$5.00

ZWL$28,500 Haulage Trucks: US$10.00

ZWL$57,000 Residential Per Term: US$40.00

ZWL$228,000

Licensing Fees:

ZINARA also stated that the review of vehicle licensing fees was made in terms of Statutory Instrument 156 of 2022. The new fees which will apply with effect from the 20 October 2023 are as follows: