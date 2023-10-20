Police Ban CCC Demonstration Planned For Bulawayo On 23 October

Under the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPO), Organisers of public gatherings are required to notify the police and the police can either give them the green light to continue or prohibit the planned gathering.

In a letter to conveners of the protest, dated 18 October 2023, Chief Superintendent Vusumuzi Nkomo confirmed receiving the CCC’s notification on 16 October but said it (the notification), did not comply with certain provisions of the MOPO Act.

Chief Superintendent Nkomo, however, did not explain which provisions the notification did not meet.

In response to the banning of the planned protest, CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi wrote on X:

We want to demonstrate our commitment to the law and we will exhaust every channel permissible in a democratic society. When all has failed, we will then come to you- The Citizens- to say Citizens, we have done everything permissible in a democratic society, it’s OVER to you now, to take matters into your own hands and liberate your country. We will no longer be responsible or answerable from then on. This country will be freed, order, sanity and normality will be restored soon.

Since its formation in early 2022, the CCC claims over 100 of its meetings, including campaign rallies, have been banned by the police.

