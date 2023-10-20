President Mnangagwa Appoints Lt Gen. Anselem Sanyatwe As Army Commander

The appointment follows the retirement of the outgoing Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant General David Sigauke.

Lieutenant General Sanyatwe is a former commander of the Presidential Guard. In 2018, then Brigadier Sanyatwe was the tactical commander of the force deployed on 1 August to deal with election-related demonstrations in central Harare.

In December 2018, Sanyatwe was promoted to the rank of Major General.

He left the ZNA on 29 May 2019 to become Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Tanzania.

Lieutenant General Sanyatwe is married to Chido Sanyatwe, a ZANU PF Member of Parliament and the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs.

More: Pindula News

