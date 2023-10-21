Alleged Goblins Harass Female Teachers At Beitbridge School

Some of the victims have reportedly refused to return to the school until rituals are conducted to get rid of the alleged goblins.

Tshabili Primary School is located about 60km east of the border town

Beitbridge district development co-ordinator Sikhangezile Mafu-Moyo confirmed to the Southern Eye that she was aware of the matter. She said:

I understand a meeting is on tomorrow (today) between my office, education officials, the school staff and the community. I am in Bulawayo on a different assignment but I have been informed of the issue.

District Education Officer (DEO) Freedom Muleya also confirmed that a meeting was to be convened over the issue. Said Muleya:

Officials from our office will attend the meeting. This is not an issue our office can solve, it’s something to do with the community, traditional leadership and the local authority. These reports were made as early as January.

The victims reported at the district education offices, the local district council offices and Mafu-Moyo’s office on Thursday and narrated their ordeal.

Majili Primary School in Bubi District, Matabeleland North province, was briefly shut down in June 2022 after alleged goblins molested female teachers.

More: Pindula News

