Fuel Service Station Fined US$300 Over Contaminated Diesel

They extracted a sample from the diesel pump and tested it in the laboratory with the results revealing that the fuel was contaminated. The lawyer, Levison, said:

We did not know that we sold contaminated diesel fuel. The company is small, it does not have any of the machines for testing fuel before purchasing it and in Zimbabwe, there are no retailers selling these testing machines. Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

In May 2022, motorists alleged that a fuel service station at Lupane centre was allegedly selling petrol contaminated with water.

ZERA chief executive Addington Mazambane urged motorists to quickly report all cases of suspected fuel contamination so that the authorities can investigate and institute corrective measures.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment