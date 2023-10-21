Govt Official Says Electricity Tariffs Too Low And Unsustainable

6 minutes ago

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Power Development, Gloria Magombo, has said the power utility, ZESA, should have cost-reflective tariffs for the nation to maintain a steady supply of electricity.

Speaking at a recent Economic Policy Dialogue breakfast Indaba held by the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC), Magombo said for many years, electricity tariffs have been too low due to exchange losses. Business Times quoted Magombo as saying: