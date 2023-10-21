Pindula|Search Pindula
Sat, 21 Oct 2023 06:52:01 GMT
PSL 2023 Matchday 29 Fixtures, Venues And TV Coverage

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 29 fixtures will be played on 21 and 22 October 2023.

This Saturday, fourth-placed defending champions FC Platinum take on league debutants Green Fuel at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane.

ZTN Prime will broadcast the match between Herentals College and Sheasham set for the National Sports Stadium.

On Sunday, league pacesetters Ngezi Platinum Stars host Yadah Stars at Baobab Stadium, while ZPC Kariba take on Dynamos at Nyamhunga Stadium.

Resurgent CAPS United host Cranborne Bullets at the National Sports Stadium and the match is set to be broadcast on ZTN Prime.

Here are the 2023 Zimbabwe Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 29 fixtures:

Saturday, 21 October 2023

Black Rhinos vs Chicken Inn (Bata Stadium)

Triangle United vs Simba Bhora (Gibbo Stadium)

FC Platinum vs Greenfuel (Mandava Stadium)

Herentals College vs Sheasham (National Sports Stadium)

Sunday, 22 October 2023

Manica Diamonds vs Hwange (Gibbo Stadium)

ZPC Kariba vs Dynamos (Nyamhunga Stadium)

Bulawayo Cheifs vs Highlanders (Barbourfields Stadium)

Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Yadah Stars (Baobab Stadium)

CAPS United vs Cranborne Bullets ( National Sports Stadium)

All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.

