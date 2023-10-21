PSL 2023 Matchday 29 Fixtures, Venues And TV Coverage

On Sunday, league pacesetters Ngezi Platinum Stars host Yadah Stars at Baobab Stadium, while ZPC Kariba take on Dynamos at Nyamhunga Stadium.

Resurgent CAPS United host Cranborne Bullets at the National Sports Stadium and the match is set to be broadcast on ZTN Prime.

Here are the 2023 Zimbabwe Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 29 fixtures:

Saturday, 21 October 2023

Black Rhinos vs Chicken Inn (Bata Stadium)

Triangle United vs Simba Bhora (Gibbo Stadium)

FC Platinum vs Greenfuel (Mandava Stadium)

Herentals College vs Sheasham (National Sports Stadium)

Sunday, 22 October 2023

Manica Diamonds vs Hwange (Gibbo Stadium)

ZPC Kariba vs Dynamos (Nyamhunga Stadium)

Bulawayo Cheifs vs Highlanders (Barbourfields Stadium)

Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Yadah Stars (Baobab Stadium)

CAPS United vs Cranborne Bullets ( National Sports Stadium)

All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.

