FAZ Leader Loses 3 Relatives In Lighting Strike

5 minutes ago
Sun, 22 Oct 2023 06:43:36 GMT
FAZ Leader Loses 3 Relatives In Lighting Strike

The leader of Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ), Kudakwashe Munsaka lost three family members on Tuesday after they were struck by a bolt of lightning during a ferocious thunderstorm.

Speaking to The Standard on Saturday, Munsaka said his aunt and her two grandchildren were struck by lightning in Binga, Matabeleland North Province. He said:

It’s actually a tragedy that befell the people of Binga in Chabwidi village under Chief Siabuwa, particularly my family.

It was the eve of the 18th around 11 pm.

My aunt Belitha Munkuli (79) with her grandchildren; Meekness Munkuli (11) and Accept Bulemu (5) and a neighbour Rudo Muzamba were struck by lightning.

They were sleeping in a thatched hut and lightning struck and burnt the hut.

Neighbours tried to come and rescue them, but they failed as they had locked the door from inside. So this takes our death toll to four.

FAZ is a ZANU PF-affiliated group reportedly with links to the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

The group rose to prominence during the ZANU PF primary elections held in March 2023 and its notoriety deepened during the August Harmonised Elections when its members were allegedly involved in voter intimidation, especially in the rural areas.

