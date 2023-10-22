FAZ Leader Loses 3 Relatives In Lighting Strike

It was the eve of the 18th around 11 pm.

My aunt Belitha Munkuli (79) with her grandchildren; Meekness Munkuli (11) and Accept Bulemu (5) and a neighbour Rudo Muzamba were struck by lightning.

They were sleeping in a thatched hut and lightning struck and burnt the hut.

Neighbours tried to come and rescue them, but they failed as they had locked the door from inside. So this takes our death toll to four.

