CIO Agent Leading A Vehicle Smuggling Syndicate Arrested

10 minutes ago

George Madziva, a Central Intelligence Operation agent believed to be the kingpin in the underground network involved in the smuggling of vehicles into the country was arrested last week. It is believed that Madziva, who is well-connected, played a key role in the smuggling of vehicles into the country by providing number plates stolen from the Office of the President and Cabinet in Zimbabwe, NewsDay reported citing court papers. He appeared in court and was granted US$800 bail along with his accomplice, Godfrey Bvenura.

According to court documents, Madziva works in the research and development unit of the President’s Department in Harare. He, together with Bvenura and another individual named Simba, who is still at large, submitted a fraudulent application to the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR). They falsely claimed that the President’s Department needed registration documents and plates for a Renault Duster vehicle, pretending that it belonged to the department.

The CVR processed the application based on the misrepresentation, but the deputy registrar became suspicious upon discovering that someone else had also applied for plates on behalf of the President’s Department. The police and the President’s Department were informed of the situation.

