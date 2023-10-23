Duo Arrested For Attempted Robbery, Accomplices On The Run

The suspects, who were accompanied by their two other accomplices, pounced at the shop on the pretext that they wanted to buy 500 pairs of plastic pushes, before attacking the shop attendant.

The other suspects escaped after the shop attendant escaped and sought assistance from the public. The arrest led to the recovery of the suspects’ getaway car, a Nissan March, registration number ADE 3867, hammer, machete, two screwdrivers and a metal hook.

In recent years, Zimbabwe has witnessed a significant number of robbery cases. These crimes, including armed robberies and crimes of passion, have continued to occur despite efforts to address them. In August 2022, President Mnangagwa granted a Presidential Amnesty on Voluntary Surrender of Firearms and urged compliance with the police verification exercise. However, the country still faces a persistently high rate of armed robberies across different regions. This suggests that the problem runs deep.

