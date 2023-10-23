Zimbabwe Seeks To Compensate Pensioners Who Lost Savings During Hyperinflation

The payment plan to compensate pensioners who lost their savings during a period of hyperinflation and currency collapse will cover the nine-year period up to February 2009, specifically focusing on savings held in Zimbabwe dollars. Pension funds and insurers have until the end of the year to submit the total amount owed to eligible pensioners, and payouts are expected to begin in March 2024.

The country’s retirement industry currently holds Z$9.14 trillion ($1.6 billion) in assets, with nearly one million people holding policies. Real estate and equity investments are the main sources of income for the sector, which experienced an 800% stock market rally earlier this year, strengthening its asset base.

However, concerns have been raised about the compensation framework. Imara Asset Management, the country’s largest independent asset manager, warned that the government’s demand for compensation issued through the IPEC could pose risks to the entire industry. The compensation process seems to exclude the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), the national statutory pension body, which raises questions about the fairness of the process and its potential negative impact on the industry.

