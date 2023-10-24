EFF, ANC Protest Outside Israel Embassy Calling For Palestinian Freedom

The EFF declared their support for Palestine and vowed to send arms to Hamas if elected in the 2024 elections. They demonstrated in solidarity with Palestine and emphasized their opposition to neutrality in the Israel-Palestine conflict. Malema argued that progressive governments should provide military and food aid to Palestinian freedom fighters.

The EFF intends to pressure the government to close the Israeli embassy until Palestine achieves freedom. The protests reflect a broader sentiment in South Africa, with some individuals expressing concerns that the ANC fails to consider the “Jewish side of the story” in the conflict. The EFF’s stance aligns with a growing global movement advocating for Palestinian rights and criticising Israel’s policies.

The African National Congress (ANC), the ruling party, also held a similar protest outside Israel’s embassy on Friday and called for a boycott of Israeli imports.

