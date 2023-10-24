Former Warriors Goalkeeper Gift Umbro Muzadzi In Court For Growing Cannabis
Former Warriors and Dynamos Football Club goalkeeper Gift Muzadzi has been accused of growing cannabis plants in his garden. He appeared in court and was released on Z$50,000 bail, ZimLive reported.
Muzadzi is charged under the Dangerous Drugs Act. The police received a tip-off and discovered seven cannabis plants in his garden, ranging in height from 0.86 meters to 1.8 meters.
Muzadzi’s wife allegedly told the police that the plants belonged to him, and he reportedly admitted to the same during the interview. If found guilty, he could face a maximum sentence of two years in jail, considering the sentencing guidelines for similar cases.
In 2019, Gift Muzadzi was in the news when he appeared in court for not paying child maintenance. He had outstanding payments of $1,050 and admitted to neglecting his child for four years. The prosecutor requested a jail sentence, emphasizing the importance of child upkeep. Muzadzi was released on bail but warned to clear the arrears or face imprisonment.
Muzadzi, known as “Umbro,” had a successful career as a goalkeeper, playing for various clubs in Zimbabwe and even in Poland. He represented Zimbabwe in international tournaments like the All Africa Games and the CAF AFCON.
In recent years, he worked as a goalkeeper’s coach for different clubs, including Dynamos Football Club and Ngezi Platinum F.C. In 2023, he joined Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe as a goalkeeper’s coach. Muzadzi acquired the nickname “Umbro” because he sewed an Umbro tag onto his jersey as a junior player, inspired by the senior team’s kit at Darryn T FC.