Former Warriors Goalkeeper Gift Umbro Muzadzi In Court For Growing Cannabis

3 days ago Tue, 24 Oct 2023 15:37:56 GMT

Former Warriors and Dynamos Football Club goalkeeper Gift Muzadzi has been accused of growing cannabis plants in his garden. He appeared in court and was released on Z$50,000 bail, ZimLive reported.

Muzadzi is charged under the Dangerous Drugs Act. The police received a tip-off and discovered seven cannabis plants in his garden, ranging in height from 0.86 meters to 1.8 meters.

Muzadzi’s wife allegedly told the police that the plants belonged to him, and he reportedly admitted to the same during the interview. If found guilty, he could face a maximum sentence of two years in jail, considering the sentencing guidelines for similar cases.

