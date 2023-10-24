Police Vehicle Overturns Killing A Cop, Injuring Four Others

3 days ago Tue, 24 Oct 2023 16:34:07 GMT

A Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) vehicle veered off the road and overturned along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway killing a cop and injuring four others. A police report seen by Pindula News says the injured were admitted at Mpilo Hospital. Read the report:

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which a Police officer died whilst four others were injured when a Police Mahindra vehicle veered off the road before overturning several times at the 11.5-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road on 23/10/2023. The body of the victim was taken to United Bulawayo Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at Mpilo Hospital.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reported another fatal road accident on October 24, 2023. The report said a DAF truck crashed into the back of another truck on the Chegutu-Chinhoyi Road at around 4:00 a.m., resulting in four deaths and two injuries. The deceased quartet was taken to Murombedzi Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations, while the injured individuals are receiving treatment at the same hospital.

