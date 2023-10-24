Trio Intercepts, Robs Shop Manager Of US$29,000 Cash In Bulawayo

3 days ago Tue, 24 Oct 2023 04:38:28 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is looking into cases of armed robbery in Bulawayo and Harare, where businesspeople were specifically targeted.

In Bulawayo, an investigation is underway for a robbery that occurred on Grayville Road near Arlington Court, Ascot. An unnamed businessman lost US$29,000 cash to the robbers. In Harare, the unnamed businessman lost over US$10,000. A police report read: