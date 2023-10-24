Trio Intercepts, Robs Shop Manager Of US$29,000 Cash In Bulawayo
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is looking into cases of armed robbery in Bulawayo and Harare, where businesspeople were specifically targeted.
In Bulawayo, an investigation is underway for a robbery that occurred on Grayville Road near Arlington Court, Ascot. An unnamed businessman lost US$29,000 cash to the robbers. In Harare, the unnamed businessman lost over US$10,000. A police report read:
Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of robbery which occurred along Grayville Road near Arlington Court, Ascot on 21/10/23. Three unknown suspects, who were travelling in a white Toyota Runx, intercepted a shop manager, who was going home driving a Toyota Belta vehicle, before stealing US$29 000 cash which was in the boot.Feedback
Meanwhile, Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery in which two suspects armed with a stone and a small axe pounced at a house along Nzou Crescent, Winsor, Ruwa where they stole US$10 610, 1 700 Zambian Kwacha, ZAR 2 500.00, 50 Pounds and 200 000 Tanzanian Shillings cash as well as a laptop, four cellphones, 5 pairs of tennis shoes and two school bags.
Police urged individuals with information on the cases to contact the nearest police station.
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
Click here to apply using WhatsApp +263736121139
More Pindula News
Tags
8 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals