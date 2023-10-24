WATCH: Chidhakwa Was Abducted, Tortured, Injected With Unknown Substance

3 days ago Tue, 24 Oct 2023 07:03:43 GMT

Zimbabwe’s biggest opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa, has reported that its former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mabvuku-Tafara, James Chidhakwa, was abducted and subjected to torture. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the party confirmed that Chidhakwa is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital. Watch the video below for more.

The party’s deputy spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba, echoed the report saying Chidhakwa was abducted and severely assaulted by unknown individuals. He said Chidhakwa was found dumped in Acturus, injured and injected with an unknown substance. He sustained deep cuts and is currently hospitalised.

