AU Demands Unconditional Lifting Of Sanctions Imposed Against Zimbabwe
The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has called for the immediate and unconditional lifting of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe. In a statement on October 25, 2023, to commemorate Anti-Sanctions Day, Mahamat expressed worry about the adverse effects of these sanctions on Zimbabwe’s socio-economic progress, especially during the global food and energy crises and the ongoing post-Covid-19 recovery efforts. He emphasized the need to lift the sanctions to support Zimbabwe’s development and recovery. Read the statement:
The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat once again renews the longstanding AU demand for the immediate and unconditional lifting of sanctions imposed against institutions and individuals of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and in full support of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) position on the issue.
The Chairperson wishes to acknowledge subsequent engagement with the European Union through political dialogue, as encouraging. In this regard, the Chairperson encourages all parties to continue dialogue with the view to end all remaining sanctions against Zimbabwe.Feedback
The Chairperson, however, remains extremely concerned by the negative impact the sanctions continue to have on Zimbabwe’s socio-economic development amid the current global food and energy crises, including post Covid-19 recovery efforts.
The Chairperson reaffirms the continued commitment of the African Union to support the brotherly nation of Zimbabwe in mobilising efforts for the complete lifting of all remaining sanctions.
In this regard, the African Union associates itself with the statement made by President João Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola and current Chairperson of SADC on the subject.
Zimbabwe faced sanctions from Western powers, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, starting in the early 2000s. These sanctions were imposed in response to the fast-track land reform program, which resulted in the displacement of numerous white farmers. Since then, the sanctions have been regularly reviewed and renewed each year.
