AU Demands Unconditional Lifting Of Sanctions Imposed Against Zimbabwe

The Chairperson, however, remains extremely concerned by the negative impact the sanctions continue to have on Zimbabwe’s socio-economic development amid the current global food and energy crises, including post Covid-19 recovery efforts.

The Chairperson reaffirms the continued commitment of the African Union to support the brotherly nation of Zimbabwe in mobilising efforts for the complete lifting of all remaining sanctions.

In this regard, the African Union associates itself with the statement made by President João Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola and current Chairperson of SADC on the subject.

Zimbabwe faced sanctions from Western powers, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, starting in the early 2000s. These sanctions were imposed in response to the fast-track land reform program, which resulted in the displacement of numerous white farmers. Since then, the sanctions have been regularly reviewed and renewed each year.

