Julius Malema Says ZANU PF Is "A Criminal Syndicate" That Steals Elections

1 day ago Thu, 26 Oct 2023 06:01:16 GMT

Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a South African opposition party, on Wednesday, described ZANU PF as a “criminal syndicate” that rigs elections to retain power, reported ZimLive.

Speaking to SABC News, Malema said that Zimbabwe’s ruling party was using security forces to hold onto power against the wishes of the majority. Said Malema: