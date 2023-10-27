Chinese Man And Two Zimbabweans In Court For Trafficking 3 Girls For Forced Marriages In China

18 hours ago Fri, 27 Oct 2023 04:58:24 GMT

A Chinese man named Chen Dehu (39), along with Joseph Rabson (44) and Shame Mafido (57), appeared in court in Harare for trying to illegally traffick three 17-year-old girls to China for forced marriages.

They appeared before Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa and were charged with breaking the law against trafficking in persons, according to NewsDay.

What transpired:

Chen, who is married to Rabson’s child, came to Zimbabwe in October and allegedly planned to traffick the girls without their knowledge. It is said that Chen, Rabson, and Mafido promised the victims false education scholarships and jobs to deceive them. Rabson and Mafido are said to be close relatives of the victims.

