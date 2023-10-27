Masvingo Teachers' College Principal Mutambudzi Dies On His Way From Attending A Graduation

Mr Mutambudzi was travelling from Harare to Masvingo with one passenger, having attended a graduation ceremony. He was driving a Honda CR-V, while Raymond Nyamweda of Warren Park, Harare, who was driving a Toyota Fortuner with six passengers was behind him.

According to Ndlovu, Mr Mutambudzi made a sudden right turn in the middle of the road at Chatsworth Turnoff along Harare Masvingo Highway, resulting in Nyamweda’s vehicle colliding with the driver’s side of the CR-V. The impact caused Mr Mutambudzi’s vehicle to veer off the road and come to a stop three meters away. The Fortuner also swerved and hit a culvert, resulting in injuries to five passengers.

Ndlovu said it is unclear at this point whether Mr Mutambudzi signalled before making the turn or if Nyamweda was driving closely behind or speeding. The CR-V sustained extensive damage, while the Fortuner suffered significant frontal damage. The police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the exact cause.

The Herald reports that this was not the first time Mr Mutambudzi was involved in a road accident this year. Sources close to him revealed that he had already experienced two near-fatal crashes earlier in the year. The unfortunate sequence of events has left many in disbelief and questioning the circumstances surrounding the accidents.

Mr Mutambudzi was highly respected for his dedication and commitment to Masvingo Teachers’ College. Under his leadership, the college experienced a revival and regained its reputation as a leading institution in the education sector. Students and staff alike appreciated his efforts in improving the quality of education and creating a conducive learning environment.

