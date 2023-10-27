POTRAZ Allows Telecoms Companies To Double Tariffs In Zimbabwe Dollar

16 hours ago Fri, 27 Oct 2023 07:30:20 GMT

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has given approval for telecommunications companies in the country to double their tariffs in the local currency (ZWL). However, the tariffs in US dollars remain the same.

Economic factors such as currency stability, electricity prices, and fuel costs have fluctuated significantly, leading to the need for a review of the local currency tariffs for telecommunications companies, the Chronicle cited industry experts. The move by POTRAZ is meant to support the struggling telecommunications sector.

This is the third increase this year due to the local currency losing value against the US dollar, NewsDay‘s Belinda Chiroodza reported. The latest adjustment was made because the currency depreciated by 444% since April. Telecommunications providers raised prices to ensure their services remain valuable.

