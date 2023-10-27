South Africa's Springboks Face New Zealand's All Blacks In The Rugby World Cup Final
South Africa’s national rugby team, the Springboks, are going to play against New Zealand’s national team, the All Blacks, in the Rugby World Cup Final. The match will take place in Paris, France, on October 28, 2023. The Springboks are the current champions, having won the tournament in 2019, with Zimbabwean-born Tendai “The Beast” Mtawarira playing a significant role. Both teams have won the Rugby World Cup three times and are currently ranked as the top two men’s teams in the world according to the World Rugby Men’s Rankings powered by Capgemini, World Rugby Cup reported. Here are some things you need to know before the match.
– Despite losing their opening match against France, New Zealand has managed to reach the final of the Rugby World Cup after competing in a total of 47 matches throughout the tournament.
– The All Blacks have made two changes to their starting lineup compared to their previous victory against Argentina, bringing in Brodie Retallick and Nepo Laulala.
– South Africa also faced an initial defeat but recovered and secured their place in the final by narrowly defeating England with a one-point margin in the semi-final.
– Ahead of the final, the Springboks have made five changes to their match-day squad from their semi-final victory, including two changes in the starting XV and three on the bench.
Head to Head:
– The upcoming final will mark the 106th test match between New Zealand and South Africa, with the All Blacks currently leading the win count in their historic rivalry.
– The most memorable encounter between the two teams is widely regarded as the final of the 1995 Rugby World Cup, where the Springboks triumphed after successfully containing the legendary Jonah Lomu and securing the winning drop goal.
– The main topic of discussion leading up to the final is which team will become the first to secure a fourth Rugby World Cup title.
– The final will see an exciting matchup between wingers Will Jordan of New Zealand and Cheslin Kolbe of South Africa, both known for their electrifying playing styles.
– South Africa’s starting XV boasts a remarkable total of 987 international caps, while New Zealand’s lineup has a combined experience of 981 caps.
Match Officials:
– The referee for the final will be Wayne Barnes from England, who will officiate his first-ever Rugby World Cup final after previously handling 27 matches in the tournament.
– The teams for the final have been announced, along with their respective replacements, as they prepare to compete for the coveted Rugby World Cup trophy.
Teams:
NEW ZEALAND: Beauden Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Tele’a; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax; Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett; Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane (captain), Ardie Savea
Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Nepo Laulala, Samuel Whitelock, Dalton Papali’i, Finlay Christie, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown
SOUTH AFRICA: Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe; Handré Pollard, Faf de Klerk; Steven Kitshoff, Mbongeni Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert; Siya Kolisi (captain), Pieter-Steph Du Toit, Duane Vermeulen
Replacements: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Jasper Wiese, Willie Le Roux
Venue: Stade de France (80,023)
KICK-OFF: 21:00 local time (GMT+2) (22:00 CAT)
Where to watch: SABC