Army Commander Named ZANU PF Politburo Ex Officio Member

7 minutes ago Sat, 28 Oct 2023 13:18:44 GMT

President Emmerson has announced Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander General Phillip Valerio Sibanda as an ex officio Member of the ZANU PF Politburo.

Mnangagwa made the announcement on Saturday, 28 October at the ZANU PF 20th National People’s Conference at the ZANU PF Conventional Centre in Gweru.

Mnangagwa was giving his closing remarks for the two-day conference which started on Friday.

Feedback