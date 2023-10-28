Army Commander Named ZANU PF Politburo Ex Officio Member
President Emmerson has announced Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander General Phillip Valerio Sibanda as an ex officio Member of the ZANU PF Politburo.
Mnangagwa made the announcement on Saturday, 28 October at the ZANU PF 20th National People’s Conference at the ZANU PF Conventional Centre in Gweru.
Mnangagwa was giving his closing remarks for the two-day conference which started on Friday.
“Ex officio” refers to a person who holds a particular position or office and is therefore entitled to certain duties or privileges without additional authorisation.
An individual becomes an ex-officio member of an organisation because he or she holds a key position or has a role that’s influential or relevant.
Political commentators have consistently raised the issue of party-state conflation in Zimbabwe which is considered a hindrance to democratisation.
More: Pindula News