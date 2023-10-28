Retail Sector Applauds Mnangagwa For Extending Multi-currency System To 2030

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) and the entire local business community would like to thank His Excellency President Dr ED Mnangagwa for the extension of the multi-currency system tenure until 2030 to inspire confidence in the market.

This is expected to give businesses assurances to work hard and plan ahead as well as look for ways to help the country achieve the Upper Middle-Income Economy by 2030.

The financial institutions, which have cut mortgages due to uncertainties surrounding the multi-currency system, can now extend long-term loans to ramp up production and stimulate economic growth.

We are happy that HE Dr Mnangagwa is a listening President who heeded to our multi-currency system tenure extension call to achieve high Gross Domestic Product growth.

With these successful engagements with the government under the astute and visionary leadership of Dr ED Mnangagwa, we look forward to future collaborations as we move ahead to build our nation together.

CZR believes that through engagements with the government, policy frameworks can be changed for the betterment of the business and the economy at large and looks forward to more candid discussions with the authorities to achieve national growth.