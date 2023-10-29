South Africa's Springboks Defeat New Zealand's All Black To Win Their 4th Rugby World Cup Title
South Africa won their fourth Rugby World Cup title by defeating New Zealand 12-11 in a thrilling final in Paris on Saturday 28 October 2023. This victory makes South Africa the first team ever to win the Rugby World Cup four times. The Springboks, led by captain Siya Kolisi, successfully defended their 2019 title and secured a record fourth World Cup triumph.
The match was closely contested, with both teams showcasing their skills and determination. Handre Pollard’s four penalties proved to be crucial in securing the victory for South Africa, The Standard reported. All Blacks captain, Sam Cane, became the first player to be sent off in a World Cup final for a head-high shot on Jesse Kriel.
Siya Kolisi, the 32-year-old from Zwide township, the first-ever black Springbok captain, has become the second man to lift the Webb Ellis Cup twice joining the ranks of New Zealand great Richie McCaw who did it in 2011 and 2015. Kolisi’s leadership and performance throughout the tournament have made him a figurehead and a symbol of hope for many in South Africa.
The victory holds significant meaning for South Africa, as it comes after their 2019 triumph in Japan, which changed rugby forever. The win also inspires young black children in South Africa, who now have role models to look up to in the national rugby team.
The match saw moments of tension and drama, with both teams facing disciplinary issues. However, South Africa’s resilience and determination allowed them to hold off New Zealand’s late surge and secure the victory.
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
Click here to apply using WhatsApp +263736121139
The Springboks’ triumph in France adds to their previous World Cup victory in 2007 at the Stade de France. The team’s tenacity, depth, and spirit were evident throughout the tournament, as they faced tough opponents such as Scotland, Ireland, France, England, and New Zealand.