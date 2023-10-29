South Africa's Springboks Defeat New Zealand's All Black To Win Their 4th Rugby World Cup Title

5 minutes ago Sun, 29 Oct 2023 04:48:00 GMT

South Africa won their fourth Rugby World Cup title by defeating New Zealand 12-11 in a thrilling final in Paris on Saturday 28 October 2023. This victory makes South Africa the first team ever to win the Rugby World Cup four times. The Springboks, led by captain Siya Kolisi, successfully defended their 2019 title and secured a record fourth World Cup triumph.

The match was closely contested, with both teams showcasing their skills and determination. Handre Pollard’s four penalties proved to be crucial in securing the victory for South Africa, The Standard reported. All Blacks captain, Sam Cane, became the first player to be sent off in a World Cup final for a head-high shot on Jesse Kriel.

Siya Kolisi, the 32-year-old from Zwide township, the first-ever black Springbok captain, has become the second man to lift the Webb Ellis Cup twice joining the ranks of New Zealand great Richie McCaw who did it in 2011 and 2015. Kolisi’s leadership and performance throughout the tournament have made him a figurehead and a symbol of hope for many in South Africa.

