The Majority Of Villages Will Have Solar-powered Boreholes In 5 Years - President Mnangagwa

ZANU PF is scaling up the distribution of inputs, irrigation development and additionally we are determined and sure that in the next five years the majority of our country’s villages will have solar-powered boreholes.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa mentioned that his government has undertaken several development projects, such as enhancing the country’s main highways. He also presented a central committee report and an amended constitution for the ZANU PF party.

In Zimbabwe, many rural areas face significant challenges. These areas are often characterised by poverty and a lack of access to basic necessities. Clean and safe water is not readily available, making it difficult for residents to maintain good health and hygiene. Additionally, access to essential services like internet, electricity, and healthcare facilities is limited. The existing conditions in rural areas contribute to a widening development gap between rural and urban areas.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, speaking at the same event, emphasised that the ZANU PF party does not tolerate factionalism. He stated that factionalism is not accepted within the party and should be avoided. He also discouraged party members from contesting as independent candidates in the upcoming Parliamentary by-elections scheduled for December 9.

