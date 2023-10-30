Chin'ono Criticises Chamisa For "Evading" A Question About Sikhala's Political Affiliation

The question was not whether Job Sikhala is Zimbabwean or not, it was whether Job Sikhaka is still seen as part of CCC or not. This evasiveness is what makes people think and say that the CCC leadership is not doing enough. The question was a missed opportunity to unite us all by not being evasive but straight up. The response has othered Job Sikhala as just a Zimbabwean and not CCC, it has subcontracted the job to fight to everyone who is Zimbabwean and not CCC which is supposed to be his political home.

The question was not whether Job Sikhala is Zimbabwean or not, it was whether Job Sikhaka is still seen as part of CCC or not. This evasiveness is what makes people think and say that the CCC leadership is not doing enough. The question was a missed opportunity to unite us all by not being evasive but straight up. The response has othered Job Sikhala as just a Zimbabwean and not CCC, it has subcontracted the job to fight to everyone who is Zimbabwean and not CCC which is supposed to be his political home. But I know that there are some who are not yet ready to call a spade a spade.

Sikhala, a former Member of Parliament for Zengeza West, has been incarcerated since 14 June 2022 on allegations of inciting public violence during the funeral wake of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali in the Nyatsime area. However, Sikhala vehemently denies these charges and argues that he is a political prisoner, being persecuted for his confrontations with the ruling party, ZANU PF, regarding maladministration and the erosion of the democratic space.

Critics have accused the CCC party of not doing enough to secure Sikhala’s release, which has sparked further controversy. Some political analysts have suggested that CCC leader Chamisa should engage President Mnangagwa in order to address the matter. However, others argue that such a move could set a precedent that undermines the rule of law. Calls have been made for Chamisa to organise protests demanding Sikhala’s release, while others urge him to continue advocating for justice through legal channels.

There is speculation that Chamisa may fear Sikhala’s potential popularity upon his release, contributing to the hesitancy in taking more proactive measures. Last year, Chamisa was denied entry into Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, where he intended to visit Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole, and 13 other party activists who were also detained.