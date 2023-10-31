Passion Java And Mudiwa Hood Are Jealous Of Me, Says Tinashe Mutarisi

Passion Java called me yesterday aina Mudiwa claiming and lying kuti he was sent by higher authorities to campaign against me and my business.

It is a lie as no one has authorized or sent them and it is simply their attention-seeking behavior.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply using WhatsApp +263736121139

It is not the system that is fighting against me, but rather him and his vain friends who fail to comprehend why people still support and admire me without having to boast as they do.

They attempted to befriend me, but I declined to join their destructive cliques that aimed to undermine the values of our nation.

They have always desired a direct confrontation with me, despite my pleas for them to leave me alone.

Unfortunately, they have continuously attacked both me and my business without any valid reason.

Their actions stem from jealousy, as they are unable to attain the love and respect from the people of Zimbabwe that I effortlessly receive.

I am grateful to the people of Zimbabwe for their unwavering support, which has become a powerful shield against these haters.