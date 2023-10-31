Passion Java And Mudiwa Hood Are Jealous Of Me, Says Tinashe Mutarisi
Local businessman and the chief executive officer of Nash Paints, Tinashe Mutarisi, said that maverick preacher Passion Java and Hip Hop artiste Mudiwa Hood are jealous of the love and support he receives from members of the public.
Posting on Facebook, Mutarisi said Java called him on Monday, 30 October, in the company of Hood claiming that he had been sent by higher authorities to decampaign him and his business.
However, Mutarisi has categorically denied Java’s alleged claims that he had been sent by powerful people, saying the eccentric pastor is an attention seeker. Wrote Mutarisi:
Passion Java called me yesterday aina Mudiwa claiming and lying kuti he was sent by higher authorities to campaign against me and my business.
It is a lie as no one has authorized or sent them and it is simply their attention-seeking behavior.
It is not the system that is fighting against me, but rather him and his vain friends who fail to comprehend why people still support and admire me without having to boast as they do.
They attempted to befriend me, but I declined to join their destructive cliques that aimed to undermine the values of our nation.
They have always desired a direct confrontation with me, despite my pleas for them to leave me alone.
Unfortunately, they have continuously attacked both me and my business without any valid reason.
Their actions stem from jealousy, as they are unable to attain the love and respect from the people of Zimbabwe that I effortlessly receive.
I am grateful to the people of Zimbabwe for their unwavering support, which has become a powerful shield against these haters.
In response, Java accused Mutarisi of being too emotional “like a woman who is going through her menstrual cycle”. He said:
Mutarisi too emotional kunge mukadzi ariku mwedzi!!! U paid insurance boys to cook papers and pay you but vakatariswa vese!
In May this year, Mutarisi’s Nash Furnishers Headquarters in Harare was destroyed by fire, and recently, he had to send his workers home after his industrial complex had gone for a whole week without electricity, leading to speculation that he was being sabotaged by “the system”.
